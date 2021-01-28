Bossip Video

Wendy Williams is continuing to air details about her divorce from her ex-husband including his serial cheating and the methods she used to find out. The talk show titan who’s promoting her Lifetime biopic “Wendy Williams: The Movie” was a recent guest on Access Daily alongside the actress playing her in the film, Ciera Payton.

In between discussing the film, Wendy opened up about her personal life and sent some serious shade to her ex-husband and his mistress. The host who divorced Kevin Hunter last year told Mario Lopez and Scott Evans that her ex who conceived a love child with Sharina Hudson was no stranger to infidelity. In fact, he cheated throughout her entire pregnancy so Wendy says his “Backwoods Barbie” mistress is far from his first.

“It’s been 20 years in the making,” said Wendy. “You know when I found out that he was cheating on me while I was pregnant with Kevin the entire nine months. Kelvin was cheating on me and that wasn’t the first time. This little Backwoods Barbie thinks she’s the first, she’s one in a long string. You know they’ve been together allegedly since she was very young. I mean she’s 33 now, he’s going to be 49 this year and he’s dealing with a three-year-old and a new family.”

OOF!

Wendy also detailed how she carefully “plotted” against her cheating ex with plans to divorce him and hired P.I.s to follow him and his mistress. The host went as far as to say that she would book the investigators tickets so they could trail the couple.

“What I was doing was plotting on him,” said Wendy. “You know my anger is from within and what I was doing is calling the best divorce attorney in town calling the best estate planner which happens to have been the one that we already had, calling the car dealerships for the cars, calling my private investigators. You know I don’t have time to be riding around in cars laying low in the seat. That scene plays out in the movie eventually.”

What. A. Mess.

Wendy’s candid comments about her cheating husband and his new woman come after she recently shaded them and their daughter, Journey, on her talk show.

“I can’t believe how fearless I am. I can’t believe how many people have been drawn into my situation for the 12 years that I’ve been entertaining you on television. Welcome to Hot Topics Sharina Hudson. Getting out of my car, with my money. Good morning, Journey… I think she’ll be three next month don’t you know. Good morning Kevin.”

As previously reported Wendy also recently said she had no desire to meet the daughter and said her estranged husband missed the baby’s birth and was at home with her.

“Why would I want to meet her? I don’t know her,” said Wendy. “And I don’t wanna know her…She’ll want to meet me first though. Do you know where your father was the night that your mother was giving birth? He was with that lady on TV, Miss Wendy. ‘Cause he was with me.”

“Wendy Williams: The Movie” premieres on Saturday, January 30 at 8 pm/7c, immediately followed by the “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” Documentary at 10 pm/9c.