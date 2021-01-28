Fresh out the grease!

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Jordyn Wood’s buoyant booty meats, Chloe Bailey showing OWT on her solo Instagram account, DaniLeigh digging herself into an even deeper hole, T.I.’s very questionable version of vitiligo in “Cut Throat City,” Teyonah Parris shining in “WandaVision” and the last of the hilarious Uncle Bernie memes.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Daddy’s Lil Savage Lori Harvey making her return as Michael Bae’d up Jordan’s girlfriend and the face of a new Naked Wardrobe line.

Her step-dad Steve Harvey recently shared what he thought about his daughter dating the Creed 3 star.

“I like this one,” said Harvey on his morning show. “I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'” “Like right now? Nice guy,” the Family Feud host continued. “But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your a**! Cause you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me! Let’s be clear about that.”

At this point, nearly a YEAR into quarantine, we’re STILL clinging to normalcy, holding out hope for the rest of the stimulus money to drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, and finding joy in the little things while caught up in the COVID vaccine hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Draya Michele, Joie Chavis, and Kayla Nicole delivering heat along with Ana Montana and Yasmine Lopez giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Cyn Santan and Jania so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.