Bossip Video

“Defund the police” was not just a “catchy slogan”…

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on a young Black girl named Taylor Bracey who was slammed unconscious by a Resource School Officer at Liberty High School in Osceola County, Florida. The violent incident was captured in several viral videos that have been circulating the web for weeks now.

Taylor’s mother, Jamesha Bracey, is now speaking out about the extend of her daughter’s injuries and the type of trauma that she’s suffered as a result of Ethan Fournier overly-aggressive behavior toward her on school grounds. She has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump and they both appeared on TMZ Live today air out their grievances against not only Fournier but also the school.

For his part, Crump says that Taylor is suffering from cognitive function issues and has memory loss surrounding the moments following the near-fatal blow to her head. He made it clear that the Bracey family want the officer fired and charged with aggravated assault and battery. Considering that this took place in Florida, home of “back the Blue” and “stand your ground“, we don’t have much faith that the justice system will care for a young Black girl who was harmed by a cop but we certainly pray that she gets the justice she deserves.

https://share.tmz.com/videos/2021-01-29-012921-ben-crump-jamesha-bracey-4917388/

We’ll be keeping our eye on this story very closely…