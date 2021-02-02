Bossip Video

Rob Kardashian isn’t one to post pictures of himself on Instagram, but for his niece Stormi’s birthday, he made a very rare appearance alongside the little one.

The lone Kardashian brother–who stepped away from the spotlight years ago after his reality show with Blac Chyna ended–posted a flick with Stormi that shows him cuddled up with the now 3-year-old. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday STORMi ⛈ 🥰🥰.”

Kylie Jenner opted for a smaller gathering this year to celebrate her daughter Stormi’s birthday, but it still seemed like a ton of fun. The family celebrated Stormi’s birthday bash with a “cousins” themed party.

“I am just waiting for my 3-year-old to wake up, but ‘StormiWorld 3’ is canceled for obvious reasons,” the 23-year-old model and beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram story.

“But, I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and my family, which will be still just as amazing,” she continued.

While this is still a rare appearance for the hot sauce mogul, his on-camera sightings are actually happening more and more often. Last year, in June, Rob also popped up at his sister Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday party, something that also shocked fans at the time.

“He’s at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy,” Khloe revealed to E!’s Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop last year. “He’s so handsome, he’s such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he’s getting a positive response because it’s just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That’s all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself.”

It’s obvious just how much Rob cares about being there for his family…so maybe we’ll get to see him on the upcoming Kardashians series on Hulu.