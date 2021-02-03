Heyyy Jania!

NBA Youngboy‘s baddest baby mama Jania Meshell continues to evolve into a booked and busy model/socialite who refuses to take her foot off our necks with some of the hottest content on the gram.

She also found her lane as an entrepreneur who sells beauty products eyelashes, lip gloss, bonnets, and much more on her website.

“Money actually brings problems. Like, when you have money everyone is looking at you for something,” she said in an interview with DJ Smallz. When you have money, I mean, people feel like they can use you. So, the wrong people come in your circle. When the wrong people come in your circle, you just feel like you have to protect yourself. And when you protect yourself, you end up being lonely.”

Initially attached to NBA Youngboy, the stunning Savage x Fenty ambassador eventually emerged from his shadow and flourished on her own despite some domestic mess and a brush with death after a plastic surgery procedure.

“I got a blood clot, and they were like, you know… If I didn’t get it fixed, It could cause more problems. They had the whole implant upside down, so I felt it in my armpit and couldn’t really lift this arm, it was just the worst experience. When I went back to get it fixed it was still messed up,” she told The Source. “I mean I got it done. There’s no hiding it, so I might as well talk about it. I’m really not private with my life, and that’s probably one of the problems with me. I tell anybody everything, that’s really one of the problems that I have.”

Fast forward to 2021 where she’s an industry it girl with nearly 3 million IG followers, famous frannnns and all eyes on her every move.

Are you a member of the JaniaHive? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and peep her hottest pics on the flip.