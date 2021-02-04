Bossip Video

Prayers up!

Nick Cannon will have to skip out in the first few episodes of the upcoming season of “Masked Singer” due to testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Daily Mail, the 40-year-old television star is currently resting at home in quarantine, and Fox expects him to return to the live taped show later in the season. In the meantime, Nick will have the lovely Niecy Nash filling in his spot until he is feeling healthy. Neicy is expected to take over his “Masked Singer” hosting duties on the highly-rated Fox competition series, which is scheduled to return in March.

Nick seemed to be in great health and spirit as recently as a week ago as he shared selfies and workout videos to his Instagram page. It seems like the father took a break to focus on himself, not posting anything in the last 6 days.

Representatives for Nick confirmed his positive COVID-19 status to multiple news outlets Wednesday. Reportedly, the show has maintained strict COVID-19 precautions since returning to production last summer, months after the pandemic forced Hollywood into lockdown. According to Deadline, the show has been working closely with local and state officials as well as the Health Department to ensure that production is as safe as possible.

Last month, Nick revealed that he would be debuting his very first daytime talk show come the fall of 2021. The show was initially slated for 2020 but was push back due to Cannon’s anti-semitic remarks about the Jewish community on his Cannon’s Class podcast last summer.

Cannon made a comment about Black people being the “true Hebrews.”

“It’s never hate speech. You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people, when we are the same people who they want to be,” the 40-year-old star said at the time. “That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

Luckily, the dust has settled, and now, Fox Television and Liongate’s Debmar-Mercury will distribute the show. In a statement, the team expressed their excitement to partner up with Nick on the new venture.

“We, along with our many other strong broadcast partners, are excited to be able to bring Nick’s unique, light-hearted and entertaining style to the daytime audience starting this fall,” shared Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus.

Cannon echoed the same sentiment, revealing that “It’s been a longtime dream” of his to host his own talk show.

“…With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

We’re hoping Nick has an incredibly fast recovery! Get well.