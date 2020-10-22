According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, CBS Television Distribution is nearing a deal for a daytime syndicated talk show, set to be hosted by the Claws star. A presentation is going to be filmed in the near future for the potential series, sources say, which is being produced as a co-production between CTD, Ben Winston, and James Corden’s Fulwell73.If the show does end up moving forward, this would mark a return to hosting duties for the actress and comedian that’s a long time in the making. More than a decade ago, Nash previously hosted Style Network’s Clean House from 2003 until 2010. She even won a Daytime Emmy for the series. More recently, Niecy has been a guest host for a few series, including Today and Access Hollywood Live.
CBS TV Distribution is already in the business of making talk shows and recently launched The Drew Barrymore daytime syndicated series. That same unit of ViacomCBS is also behind huge hits Judge Judy, Dr. Phil, ET, Rachael Ray, and The Doctors.
If Niecy Nash’s series makes it to the small screen, she would join a roster of syndicated daytime talk shows hosted by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall, and Wendy Williams.
