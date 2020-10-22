It looks like Niecy Nash could be adding talk show host to her already-impressive resume.

CBS TV Distribution is already in the business of making talk shows and recently launched The Drew Barrymore daytime syndicated series. That same unit of ViacomCBS is also behind huge hits Judge Judy, Dr. Phil, ET, Rachael Ray, and The Doctors.

If Niecy Nash’s series makes it to the small screen, she would join a roster of syndicated daytime talk shows hosted by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall, and Wendy Williams.