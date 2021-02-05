Bossip Video

Viacom has reunited with Nick Cannon to bring back his popular improv show Wild ‘N Out after ending their business dealings last year due to his anti-Semitic comments.

Last summer, Nick Cannon found himself in hot water after making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast, Cannon’s Class.

The 40-year-old TV host made a comment about Black people being the “true Hebrews.” Immediately following his comments, Viacom terminated their relationship with Cannon, who has been, without a doubt, one of their biggest creators. After they announced they would be firing Nick, his initial response wasn’t making the situation any better, as he demanded his show ownership and seemingly wasn’t remorseful at all. Nick quickly changed his stance on the situation and started his apology tour while also trying to grow from the situation and understand where he went from.

Nick didn’t run from the backlash, he faced it head-on, even on his own podcast, he put himself in the flames.

In July of last year, Cannon took a tour of the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Museum of Tolerance and made a generous donation to the organization. The museum takes a close look at racism and injustice throughout history, zooming in mostly on atrocities that happened during the Holocaust.

The museums associate dean Rabbi Abraham Cooper shared with the press following his meeting with Cannon that

He appeared “to be someone who’s genuine in his desire to make sure people understand his apology” and that he was eager to work together moving forward.

However, even with him owning the situation and meeting with countless other prominent figures in the Jewish community, his daytime show, Wild ‘N Out, and his gig at Power 106 were left in limbo.

Now, almost six months later, we are finally receiving updates on his projects. It was announced this week that Nick and Viacom are mending their relationship and will continue work on the VH1 show Wild ‘N Out, plus, his daytime talk show is set to come out later this fall. This should serve as a lesson to everyone: just owning up to your mistakes is a lot easier than fighting “Cancel Culture.”