Lizzo decided to test her stamina by singing on the treadmill after seeing a video of Miley Cyrus doing the same.
The singer posted a video to her Instagram page on Thursday, in which she belted out the lyrics to her song, “Cuz I Love You” while simultaneously jogging on the treadmill. She says she got the idea while watching a video Miley posted this week, in which she sang “Rebel Girl” by the band Bikini Kill on the treadmill in preparation for her Super Bowl appearance this Sunday.
“So I saw Miley running and singing her song, for stamina, so I’m going to run and sing my song for stamina,” Lizzo said in her video. “I’m doing this for all the big girls out there. They said we couldn’t do it!”
Half way through the song, which is off of her 2019 album of the same name, Lizzo asked herself, “Why’d I pick this song? This is so hard!” Still, she finished the task.
“I’m tireeeeeed… Cuz I Love Yooooouuu,” she wrote in her caption. “I saw @mileycyrus running and singing on a treadmill so I ran and sang on a treadmill. It was fetch. And FUCKING HARD. ❤️”
While the singing element might be a new addition, Lizzo is no stranger to hitting the gym. Back in June, she posted her usual routine in a video on TikTok, also sending a message to anyone doubting her physical prowess.
“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she said last summer. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f***ing business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”
