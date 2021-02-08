Bossip Video

The Super Bowl is always more about the performances and the commercials more than it is about actual football, and that same sentiment was true this year, as well.

The biggest performance of the night came from The Weeknd during halftime, which featured the singer in the signature red and black outfit he’s been wearing for music videos and appearances over the course of the last year. While the star made the choice not to bring any guests and opted out of performing any collaborations, he did have some dancers join him on stage; Those performers were donning the face bandages we’re used to seeing on The Weeknd throughout his recent music video run.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” the singer told Variety ahead of his Super Bowl performance. “It’s all a progression and we watch the character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.”

The performance was packed with energy from the 30-year-old artist who belted a medley of his signature hits like “Can’t Feel My Face”, “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights.” The jam-packed halftime show also made for some funny chatter on social media as Twitter went to work creating some hilarious memes of moments from the performance. Check out some of the funniest memes we found down below.

While this was undoubtedly this biggest performance of the night, there were other musical displays that still have people talking. H.E.R. opened the show by singing a beautiful rendition of “America The Beautiful,” while Jazmine Sullivan was joined by Eric Church to sing the National Anthem.

Catch both of those performances below after reliving The Weeknd’s halftime display up above.

What did YOU think about the Super Bowl last night?