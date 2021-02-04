Bossip Video

Floyd Mayweather finally addresses 50 Cent’s trolling and reveals he wants a boxing match against the rapper. Apparently, he doesn’t care about the weight difference, he’s still down to make it happen.

For almost a decade now, 50 Cent has been terrorizing social media, trolling almost any and everyone. If something goes viral involving a celebrity, you can count on 50 Cent to throw his opinion on Instagram and cook up some memes to instigate whatever is happening. Sometimes 50 has gone too far and even had to apologize, but one person he never shows any mercy to is Floyd Mayweather.

Ever since the former friends became enemies, 50 has not let up on Floyd. 50 even turned the ALS ice bucket challenge into a troll video, offering to donate to charity if Floyd could read just one page from a book. 50 has also made videos acting clueless as to why Floyd has an issue with him before airing out fellow rappers taking the boxer’s women from him.

According to TMZ, Floyd is finally tired of the trolling and ready to take it in the ring, regardless if 50 might be a tad bit bigger than him.

“I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small,” Floyd said on IG … “If he wants to lace up at the end of the year we can do an exhibition then.” “I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be Winner Takes All.'”

With all the money flowing in celebrity boxing and the recent events that lead to Jake Paul knocking out Nate Robinson, fans are thirsty for more. Floyd recently postponed his match against Logan Paul but made it clear he wants a busy year in the ring, so why not give the people Floyd Vs 50 Cent, which could turn out to be a massive payday for everyone and finally put an end to their long-standing feud?