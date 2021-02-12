Bossip Video

After teasing the release for the past couple of weeks, Ariana Grande has finally dropped the remix to her track, “34 + 35” with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

On Thursday night, the pop star gifted fans with not only the song’s remix but a music video, which also features appearances from the aforementioned rap duo. This comes after Grande spent the last several days teasing the video, sharing on-set photos with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, along with selfies and black-and-white shots from within the mansion they appear inside in the video.

This visual comes just one day after Ariana dethroned herself at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as the original “34 + 35” beat out her album’s title track, Positions, for the top spot. Plus, this brand new remix comes a week before Grande plans to drop an expanded edition of her album, which will include even more new material for fans to enjoy.

Back in December, Ariana surprised fans by revealing that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. While they’ve kept their relationship fairly private, she couldn’t wait to share the news with her fans, posting a picture of the ring, writing, “forever n then some.” Luckily for listeners, the big news hasn’t distracted Grande from continuously releasing new music and visuals.

Check out the official music video for the “34 + 35” Remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion down below.

The song appears on Ariana’s widely celebrated album Positions that dropped back in October of last year that features singles like “Just Like Magic” and “Saftey Net” alongside R&B connoisseur Ty Dolla $ign.

