“Thank U, Next!” Ariana Grande is engaged.

The pint-sized powerhouse made headlines this weekend when she announced via Instagram that she and her boyfriend Dalton Gomez are taking things to the next level.

On Sunday, Ari posted coupled pics on Instagram of herself and her real estate agent boyfriend booed up on the floor. She also included a pic of a shiny rock on her finger captioned; “Forever n then some.”

PEOPLE Magazine spoke with a source connected to the mezzo-soprano songstress who confirmed that the couple who’ve been dating since January, are ecstatic about their engagement.

“They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled,” a source tells PEOPLE.

A source also previously told PEOPLE that Ariana was enjoying keeping her relationship with Dalton out of the spotlight.

“Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton,” an insider told PEOPLE in March.

Ariana was previously engaged to SNL’s Pete Davidson after a few months of dating but they called off their engagement in October 2018. She previously dated Big Sean in 2015 and the late Mac Miller in 2016. The songstress has open about her relationships and heartaches and addressed her exes on her 2018 track “Thank U, Next”. On it, she thanked each of them for teaching her various lessons.

Ariana’s fiance Dalton previously appeared alongside her in the music video for “Stuck With You”, her duet with Justin Bieber.

Congrats Ariana!