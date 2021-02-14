Bossip Video

We’re not surprised but still disgusted…

Once again, Trump’s getting off scot-free. Although Democrats argued the obvious that Oxidized Orange Juice Out Of Office incited the Capitol insurrection, the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit the former President.

Not shockingly, only seven Republicans— Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey — voted to convict.

Prior to the vote, House Impeachment managers said they’d be seeking witnesses and wanted to subpoena Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a House Republican who revealed a conversation between House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump that happened while MAGAS were storming the Capitol. Beutler alleged that McCarthy asked Trump to publicly “call off the riot” and told him that the mob was made up of Trump’s Dorito Devotees, not members of Antifa (DUH).

Herrera Beutler said: “That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”

Subpoenaing Rep. Beutler could have prolonged the trial for days or weeks and Trump’s lawyer Michael van der Veen responded that if Democrats were going to ask for witnesses, Trump’s team was going to need 100 depositions.

Ultimately Dems backed off of calling witnesses and in a compromise, house managers and Trump’s legal agreed to insert the statement of Rep. Herrera Beutler into the trial record, rather than taking a deposition.

After the vote to acquit, Trump released a statement and called his second impeachment trial “another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our County.” He also triumphantly told his MAGAS that this was just the beginning.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it! “We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.”

Yuck.

His statement also came after Mitch McConnell proved to once again be a fickle flip-flopper and said in a speech that the former president is “practically and morally responsible” for provoking the deadly insurrection but thought it was “unconstitutional” for the Senate to convict a former president.

S….M…..H.

Are YOU surprised that Insurrection Inciting Imbecile was acquitted (again)?