Must be niiice

After nearly a year of quarantine and limited human contact (unless you’ve been sneaky linking), we celebrated our first COVID-era Valentine’s Day that had all kinds of grand gestures, magnificent rose boxes and extravagance from celebs who went all out for the love/hated holiday.

The buzziest of the bunch was Michael B. Jordan renting out an aquarium for a private tour for his official boo Lori Harvey who was also treated to a Nobu prepared dinner in one of the underwater tunnels.

“My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” Harvey wrote on the video of the tunnel which was decorated with flower petals and candles.

The next video gave us a peek at their table setting featuring lavish floral bouquets and candles and the menu for their dinner. Harvey also held out a stuffed turtle in one frame, a gift Jordan gave her in homage to his nickname for her.

Oh but Lori wasn’t done and shared yet another video captioned “And then this,” to give us a taste of their next move to a hotel suite overflowing with massive floral bouquets all over the room, in different colors and sizes.

The room was also decorated with candles and red rose petals sprinkled on top of the bed and around a bubble bath. Beyoncé’s “I Miss You” from her ‘4’ album played in the background.

But wait, there was even more with Jordan gifting her Hermes stocks in another power move just a week after she showered him with love on his birthday.

Which celeb had the best Valentine’s Day flex? Tell us down below after you scroll through the most extravagant love day gifts on the flip.