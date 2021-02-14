Happy ValentiMe’s Day!

We’re back to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special serving of tidday meats and treats from our fave baddies and, of course, Rihanna who won the love/hated day last month when she launched her sexy Savage x Fenty campaign.

The new drop comes in four collections: Candy Hearts, Seamless Fishnet, Linking Hearts, and an assortment of men’s underwear styles and stars a variety of sex-oozing celebrity ambassadors that include Miguel and his wife Nazanin and Rihanna herself.

There’s everything from spicy red bralettes to lingerie to sleepwear that came with digital cards from the Queen herself.

“Do that thing that you love the most,” said Rihanna about the love/hated holiday. “Make it all about you and your boo will benefit. If it makes you feel good and makes you feel sexy, then just do it.”

The Dennis Leupold-lensed campaign starring a devilishly sexy Rihanna is the hottest thing smokin’ with several sold-out items (including the essential Fenty boxer briefs) a month before today.

Naturally, her buzzy collection dropped the same week as her stunning ESSENCE cover shot by legendary artist Lorna Simpson.

Both Rih and Lorna expressed their excitement to ESSENCE about working together.

“I needed to create images of Rihanna to place within the environments of source materials from my archive,” Simpson told ESSENCE about her abstract work. “Lorna is a legend,” said Rihanna, 32, of the artist whose lauded career spans three decades. Although teaming with Simpson was an idea conceived with her creative director, Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna was trepidatious about taking the first step. “Honestly, I just didn’t think I could get her,” Rihanna laughed. “But I like reaching for the stars and I like challenging myself.”

Are you heating up your Valentine’s Day with Savage x Fenty lingerie? If not, what are your plans? Tell us down below and peep some screen-lickable tidday meats and treats on the flip.