In beautifully booed up news…

Two Married At First Sight success stories/ BOSSIP faves are celebrating their sweet Black love on the covers of a Black bridal magazine. Woody and Amani and Karen and Miles are the winter 2021 “Bet On Black Love” cover stars for Munaluchi Bride.

The two couples were shot by REEM Photography (@PhotosByReem) at New Orleans’ Marigny Opera House and Munaluchi worked with an all-Black team to put these beautiful Black love stories on full display.

A cover teaser was shot by Malek Foto Weddings…



with creative production from Munaluchi Bride CEO/Editor-in-Chief Jackie Nwobu, fashion strategizing from Golden Style Consulting, and tuxedos from Garcon Couture.

The couples who went from being strangers at the altar to life partners recently marked 1-year of marital bliss so the timely covers are a perfect way to mark their anniversaries. They’re also all clearly ecstatic about having their marital bliss taking center stage for the mag.

“Boy this 🔥Heat Here,” Woody captioned a BTS video of him kissing up on his #MAFS sweetie turned forever spouse Amani.

Karen also shared a BTS video of herself and Miles cutting up on set.

The full editorial reveal and exclusive interviews with each couple will go live via Munaluchi Bride’s digital issue on February 28th. Print copies can be pre-ordered now and will ship out in March.⁠⁠

To pre-order your print copy of Munaluchi Bride’s Winter 2021 issue, click here: https://shop.munaluchibridal.com/collections/frontpage⁠⁠

⁠⁠

