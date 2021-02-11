Bossip Video

What’s going on here??

Rumors are swirling about Dr. Dre, 55, getting it in with 33-year-old reality star Apryl Jones after the odd pair was spotted sneaking out the back door of a Hollyweird restaurant by paparazzi this week.

PageSix shared the photos of Dre and Apryl, who both wore face coverings — this was a great move healthwise but unfortunately if they wanted to stay lowkey. Apryl’s tattoos actually gave away her identity. PageSix referred to Apryl as a “mystery” woman, but it wasn’t really a hard mystery to solve at all!

Reportedly, Apryl and Dre were spotted leaving BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles Wednesday night. The two seemed really comfortable too. The spotting comes weeks after Dr. Dre was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm. While still healing at Cedars-Sinai, Dre agreed to pay ex-wife, Nicole Young, $2 million in temporary spousal support in their bitter $800 million divorce battle.

Furthermore, the news comes just a day after Nicole Young made another shocking request during the case. Young is now asking that three women whom she believes were romantically involved with the mega-producer during the time of their 25-year marriage come forth to testify. As we previously reported, Young wants to know if any of Dre’s alleged mistresses received money from the music mogul–including one woman who she claims purchased a $2 million home back in 2019, all with the help of Dre’s dough.

Young believes that it could hinder her spousal support and the court’s decision regarding their prenup.

As for Apryl Jones, she has not been romantically linked to anyone after announcing she and B2K member Fizz decided to call it quits last year. She has two children with Omarion, B2K’s lead singer. Apryl and Omarion have had a shaky co-parenting history with Apryl accusing the singer of not paying much in child support. The Instagram model said he paid only around $350 a month per child.

