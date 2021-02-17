Just let it go, bruh…

We’re always down to clown Tory Lanez who continues to scamper around like he didn’t allegedly shoot Megan Thee Stallion on that now-infamous night last summer.

So it’s only right that we laugh at his refurbished wig unit falling apart during a recent basketball game in a ridiculous turn of events that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.

Why he continues to wear that hideous hairpiece, we may ever know or care, but his tattered tufts of wayward wiglette are splattered all over the internet for your enjoyment.

This latest embarrassment comes just weeks after he begged a judge to speak on his ongoing case stemming from the aforementioned night where he allegedly opened fire on Megan.

According to TMZ, Tory Lanez is begging a judge to unlock his lips from a protective order mandated after he was arrested and charged with shooting the rising superstar.

The order states that he cannot speak about the case, Megan, or any of the information that prosecutors reveal to him prior to the trial which has his little man pants in a bunch.

Naturally, he feels like Megan is doing all the talking and presenting a one-sided narrative without his side of the story that now includes “evidence of gunshot residue implicating others.”

“Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up,” tweeted Megan in response to the loud and wrong MESS online.

As of right now, we don’t know what that evidence could be but it probably won’t matter to anyone laughing at the HILARIOUS memes of his tragic toupée on the flip.