Bossip Video

The saga of Tory Lanez evading accountability for his actions in Los Angeles earlier this summer is slowly coming to a close.

A few months back, the LAPD arrested Tory for possession of a firearm after receiving a tip of shots fired in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state. He was later charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion that same night after she initially told police her visible injuries were from glass shards. She would later go on Instagram to call out Tory for shooting her because she felt he was playing games while she tried to hold him down.

TMZ is now reporting Tory and his legal team are ready to fight this case till the end.

Tory Lanez’s legal team is back in court after he was charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and just entered his plea … not guilty. Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley, appeared on his behalf Wednesday in L.A. County court to enter the plea in the case. Tory’s yet to go to court himself — his last appearance was over the phone.

With 22 years on the line, this is a very serious situation–and with the plea, Tory must feel confident he can beat the case. California isn’t very forgiving about firearms or domestic violence, so if Tory makes it out without any time it would be pretty shocking.

So for the L.A. County D.A. has charged Tory with 1 count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and 1 count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He has also been ordered to stay away from Megan.

The news comes as Megan Thee Stallion revealed recently that the “Daystar” rapper offered her hush money to keep quiet about the alleged shooting.

What do YOU think will happen next in this whirlwind of a case? Sound off in the comments.