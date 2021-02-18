Bossip Video

For some reason, there are calls for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to run for President–and it looks like he’s actually considering it.

The idea that the wrestler-turned-movie-star could one day run for political office is nothing new, but now, it seems like the idea is closer to execution than ever before. This comes after Johnson endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election, breaking a streak of not affiliating himself, politically, in any past instances.

During an interview on USA TODAY this week, The Rock put the power in the peoples’ hands, explaining that if they want him to run for president, he will get serious about the idea.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he said this week. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

This news comes in conjunction with the premiere of Johnson’s new Young Rock series, in which the star’s character on the show–which is obviously based on his real-life–reportedly starts up a presidential run aiming for 2032.

The show details Johnson’s close relationship with his father who was also a former wrestler and the time they spent with famed French professional wrestler Andre The Giant.

The rock gave major praise to the series creator Nahnatchka Khan for bringing his “wildly Forest Gump-ian life” on screen.

As wild as the storyline may get in the show, The Rock revealed that many of the things you can expect to see in the first episode really did happen in his life.

“The fun thing about ‘Young Rock’ is everything that people see in this first episode and throughout the season, everything happened,” says Johnson. “Now, what we do is, maybe it happened in a different year, maybe it happened in a different city.”

We can’t wait to see it! This show looks like it will be a funny sitcom for the family to enjoy. The next episode airs on February 23rd at 8 pm EST on NBC.

Will YOU be watching?