Sean Paul has clarified some recent comments he made on a Jamaican radio station regarding Jay-Z and Beyoncé, saying his words were taken out of context.

He recently appeared on the Too Live Crew, Action & the Burgerman radio show, during which he reportedly confirmed the host’s theory that Jay-Z wasn’t comfortable with Paul’s 2003 Beyoncé collaboration “Baby Boy,” because he didn’t like them spending time together. But now, in a new interview with HotNewHipHop, Sean Paul set the record straight.

“It was a radio show here in Jamaica and I get this regularly,” he said. “When I go to Texas, also, radio shows there, I don’t know what it is, people are like, ‘So tell me…’ and it gets to that part in that interview where they’re like, ‘What happened with you and Beyoncé?’ Nothing really happened. The hit song was dope.”

Then, Paul went on to explain what he actually meant by his previous comments.

“You know, some of them made up their own mind. That’s the whatever. Sometimes with interviews, you can say, ‘I’d rather not speak about it,’ but then, people would think that something was going on. So, I was trying to defend it like, ‘Hey nah, but weird things did happen, that’s probably why there were rumors,’ but people leave out ‘that’s probably why there were rumors’ part.”

Sean Paul also went on to talk about what transpired while they were shooting the video, in which his part was filmed separately from Bey’s.