Bossip Video

C’mon Ken!

Kenya Moore KNOWS you think she broke girl code by hinting that Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members slept with a stripper, but she’s unbothered.

If you tuned in to last night’s episode of #RHOA then you saw male entertainer Bolo (“and his thaaang”) turn the Charleston girl’s trip upside down with his moves during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

There was LOTS of dungeon debauchery afoot courtesy of “Mistress Angel” Kandi who brought super-sized schlong slinger Bolo whose body rolling routine sent the ladies into a tizzy.

The ladies clad in thong and fishnets also had different aliases for the evening; Porsha was “Peach Juice”, LaToya was “Trini Gyal”, Kenya was “Chocolate”, Drew was “Lickety Split”, Marlo was Diva”, Shamea was “Vagena Drip”, Tanya was “Dy-Nasty” and the lady of the hour, Cynthia was once again “50 Cynt.”

After enjoying Bolo’s dance the ladies continue to party and urge the #RHOA production crew to leave so the “real fun” can begin. Porsha tells Bolo that after production stops filming he should “hang out” and “just party” with the ladies. The ladies then cover the cameras that are still rolling inside their Charleston pad and “Bolo After Dark” begins.

Audio captures Porsha asking, “Where is Bolo and his thaaaaaang?” before she tells LaToya to “come on down and f***.” Shamea Morton is also heard laughing and asking Porsha if she’s a “whole bisexual” and Porsha makes a comment about someone “eating her.”

A camera the ladies missed inside the house clearly shows Porsha and LaToya making out during the after-party. Drew also gets another dance from Bolo who puts her face down on the coffee table—but Tanya says she’s not down for the shenanigans because she’ll get in trouble.

The next morning Bolo is seen leaving at 7:00 a.m. and Kenya drops a bomb; she heard “sex sounds” coming out of a bedroom. In a confessional, she later flat out says she knows it was Porsha Williams who “screwed the stripper” because she knows her voice. She also alleges that she heard another woman’s voice in the bedroom and after conducting “Bolo Court” Kenya’s rumor now includes a threesome allegation involving Porsha, Tanya, and Bolo. There’s of course no proof of any of this, just Kenya and her messy girl code-breaking snitching.

Porsha’s shaken off the allegations (again) this time on Twitter;

But Tanya reportedly stopped filming RHOA altogether amid the speculation.

According to Kenya she never named names (she only did so in a confessional)…

and she’s fine with being called a “snitch” because RHOA’s production team would’ve spilled the beans anyway. She also hinted that she has no loyalty to Porsha.

SIGH.

Several #RHOA fans are accusing Kenya of being “jealous” that Bolo had his eyes on Porsha and not her, but Kenya shadily had this to say:

Now, Chocolate…

What do YOU think about Kenya Moore snitching on #RHOA strippergate???