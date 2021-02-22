Bossip Video

We’ll never forget the day that white people committed criminal violence against the very same country that they chided us for not loving…

The date January 6, 2021, will forever hold an infamous place in Amerikkka‘s history. It was the day that white people, galvanized by the lies and falsehoods espoused by their zaddy Donald Trump, stormed the United States Capitol in order to stop the peaceful transition of power following the 2021 election.

In the aftermath, several people are dead, many innocent people are injured, dozens have been arrested, and two officers have died by suicide. One of the biggest stories to come out of that day was the heroism of Eugene Goodman, the capitol police officer who led the angry anglo mob away from the Senate floor where things could have taken a dark and bloody turn.

Today, Good Morning America interviewed another Black officer, Harry Dunn, who was on duty that fateful day to get his account of what the hell was actually going on inside one of the country’s most sacred buildings.

The Capitol police officer recalled the building’s rotunda looking like a war zone filled with smoke and debris from angry rioters.

“… it’s just a cloud of smoke, fire extinguishers have been going off,” Dunn explained at the time. “The floors are covered in white dust, water bottles, broken flagpoles, mask, empty canisters of pepper spray, helmets, Trump flags, everything in the rotunda, just laying there on the floor.”

Dunn said as he fought to protect government officials from the angry mob of MAGA supporters, he was taunted with racial slurs.

“’I got called a [N-word] a couple dozen times today protecting this building,’” he revealed. “Is this America? They beat police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags. They fought us, they had Confederate flags in the U.S. Capitol.”

“They were terrorists,” Dunn added to ABC News. “They tried to disrupt this country’s democracy — that was their goal… And you know what? Y’all failed because later that night, they went on and they certified the election.”

He’s definitely looking directly into the camera and saying, “y’all failed!” for us. The MAGA mob did all that for nothing. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office just 14 days later. All they got out of their actions is arrest records and no-fly lists.

F**k ’em.

Dunn’s full interview will air next Tuesday at 10 P.M. ET on ABC News’ “Soul of a Nation.” The series will shed a spotlight on the lives of Black Americans and their experiences living in the U.S.