“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” Exclusive: Yung Joc Warns His Son Amoni “It’s A Jungle Out Here” [VIDEO]

Have you guys been keeping up with “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition?”



A brand new episode of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” airs tonight and we’re excited to share a special sneak peek preview clip from the show. In the clip Yung Joc takes a hike with his son Amoni and the two have an emotional heart to heart about some bumps they’ve experienced in their relationship. Joc expresses frustration because he feels Amoni doesn’t always listen to him right away and similarly Amoni feels as if his dad doesn’t have patience with him. Check out the clip below:

Now that’s what you call being an active father. We love to see it! Joc is determined to make sure Amoni doesn’t repeat his mistakes if he doesn’t have to.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The day of real talk, real fun, and relaxation takes a turn when Joc receives shocking news from back home. Yandy calls on Tamika D. Mallory, social justice leader and co-founder of social justice organization Until Freedom, and hip-hop artist and activist Mysonne, for an important conversation with the family. Karlie and Joc aim to repair strained relationships with their kids.

This week’s episode of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs tonight, Monday, February 22nd at 8pm ET/PT and as a special treat, VH1 will also air a surprise sneak peek at the new episode of “Basketball Wives” which is set to air Tuesday night at 8PM EST.