Travis Scott releases Utopia Issue 1 and draws a massive crowd for his Los Angeles pop-up to celebrate.

Travis Scott is one person who has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic like everything was still normal when it comes to executing his creative ideas. The rapper and his team created new experiences for fans to use and connect with his brand and stay safe over the past year. From a McDonalds collaboration to his in-game concert event with Fortnite, Travis has mastered adapting to the times.

When it comes to the music, Travis was able to grab several number 1 records during the pandemic including, “The Scotts” and “Franchise.” With everything he has managed to accomplish, being back on stage with his fans in the audience is still pretty far away from being a reality. For now, Travis has managed to create a number of pop-up events to engage with fans. Back in September of last year during his famed McDonald’s collab, the 28-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance in Downey, California that drew in a massive wave of fans– so many that the “Stargazing” artist was later slammed with a huge fine for throwing the big event without a permit–but clearly, that didn’t stop him from wanting to do it again.

Yesterday, Travis released a new zine titled Utopia Issue 1 with i-D Magazine. To celebrate the big news, the rapper told fans to meet him in Downtown LA…and the outcome is just as you’d imagine. His fans flocked to Fairfax Ave to connect with the rapper, who tried to sign autographs while also attempting to calm the chaos. Travis eventually had to be escorted away from his excited fans but not before riling them up for one last hoorah. Checkout the massive gathering below.