Bossip Video

The Bachelor’s longtime host, Chris Harrison, is taking a break from the show after widespread backlash–and some fans are taking their anger out on the show’s only first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.

One of this season’s final three contestants, Rachael Kirkconnell, was pictured attending an antebellum plantation-themed Old South party in 2018. Once this photo–and other problematic and racist behavior–was uncovered on social media, fans started to become concerned with the fact that she was on a show to compete for the chance to marry the show’s first Black Bachelor.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay interviewed the show’s host, Chris Harrison, a few weeks back, asking him about Kirkconnell’s behavior. That one question led to a now-infamous interview, as Harrison defended her actions–along with everyone who did anything racist before 2021–and instead, condemned the “woke police” for not giving her grace.

This whole situation led to a petition being made to fire Chris Harrison, and though that hasn’t happened yet, he did step aside from the franchise for the upcoming After The Final Rose ceremony, where Emmanuel Acho will be hosting.

This decision upset some fans because like Chris, they think racism was invented in 2021. In their eyes, Rachel Lindsay “got Chris fired,” so they took to her social media accounts to leave hateful, racist messages, causing her to disable her Instagram account.

This fact was highlighted by Lindsay’s Higher Learning podcast co-host, Van Lathan, who posted a video telling people to stop harassing her. After that, other folks from the Bachelor world started to stand up for Rachel, calling on the show to speak out against their fanbase and their unacceptable actions.

Now, The Bachelor producers finally spoke out, condemning the harassment Rachel Lindsay has received from Bachelor Nation.