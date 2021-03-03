Bossip Video

Nia Riley has said in the past that Soulja Boy was abusive during their relationship, but now, she’s providing more horrific details.

Claims that the rapper is physically abusive are nothing new; Soulja Boy is currently in the middle of a legal battle with a former assistant, who alleges the star held her hostage, physically abused her, and raped her on more than one occasion throughout their time working together.

Nia Riley recently sat down with Youtuber Tasha K to discuss the abuse she endured during their relationship, some of which was already chronicled during their time on Marriage Boot Camp. In one segment of their conversation, Riley claims her ex-boyfriend was so violent, he caused her to miscarry a pregnancy.

Tasha K asked about the incident, wondering if Soulja Boy knew she was pregnant during this particular encounter, where he allegedly kicked Riley in the stomach.

“But for him to kick you when you were pregnant…Did you tell him that you were pregnant with his baby?” she asked. “He absolutely knew I was pregnant,” Riley responded. “I was like 15 weeks. I don’t think I had told anybody else that I was pregnant because, truthfully, in my mind I didn’t know what I was going to do or what I wanted to do. And I was in LA so I had some time.” When Tasha asked how soon after the violent encounter Riley miscarried, she explained: “I’m not sure what time it was that it happened but I know for sure it was that night, late that night, maybe early morning. I remember I had put a towel on the bed.”

This is disturbing. What do YOU think about Nia Riley’s allegations against Soulja Boy?