Bossip Video

YFN Lucci is doing fine in jail, according to Reginae Carter who has a relationship history with the rapper. Lucci was arrested recently in connection to a murder in Atlanta, with police believing the victim is someone from his YFN crew.

After Lucci was initially arrested, fans wondered if Reginae would speak on the serious situation and she did with a lot of optimism. The reality star and the rapper have dated off and on for the past two years, with the status of their relationship being murky in recent months, so when Reginae posted about Ray aka Lucci being in “good spirits,” fans had A LOT to say about it. The 22-year-old gave the update on her IG story, writing:

“Hey Guys! Ray wants you all to know he’s in good spirits and doing well. Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes … he’ll be home soon.”

Allegedly, Lucci was in a vehicle with the victim. Police are saying that the man was pushed out and left for dead after being shot in the head. Lucci made his first court appearance alongside famed lawyer Drew Findling late last week.

Lucci was wanted on felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police even went as far as to offer a $5,000 reward for information before the rapper turned himself in.

Despite the news surrounding the case, Reginae feels like Lucci will be coming home soon and fans are wondering if she should even be speaking on it.

Peep some of the reactions below.

What do you think about Reginae’s update on Lucci?