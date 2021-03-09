Bossip Video

50 Cent is never shy about speaking his mind, especially when it involves taking shots at one of his opponents.

During a recent interview on The Morning Hustle, 50 admits that he thought of Verzuz battles as something artists had to do because the world was quarantining. But now that things are starting to open up again, he simply doesn’t find a purpose for the platform. Not only that, he thinks the battles make the artists participating look desperate for money and for record sales.

“Soon as we come back outside I’m like, I don’t know why we’re still doing [Verzuz],” he said. “I think when they did theJeezy, Gucci Mane [Verzuz], I think that that was desperation on Jeezy’s part trying to sell a record.…No, the record didn’t sell.” 50 continued, “But I think that’s what that was leading up to it because they looked at how much a catalog would sell and how much exposure you’ll have ‘cause he was releasing a record at that point. Other than that, I don’t know why you would do that.”

While 50 doesn’t think the battles can survive post-pandemic, that might not be the case. Verzuz was acquired by Triller on Tuesday, with every artist who did a Verzuz now becoming a shareholder in #TrillerVerzuz. Clearly, they’re looking to expand.