ABC just cast another experienced 90’s pop phenom for their female rap-centered pilot ‘Queens.’ After previously announcing that Eve and Naturi Naughton would co-lead the project, singer and actress Brandy has also been added to co-star in the hourlong pilot from Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind, and ABC Signature.

As we previously reported, ‘Queens’ (written by McGhee) revolves around four former friends in their 40’s who’ve been estranged since ending their careers as a successful female rap crew known as the Nasty B*tches. The washed-up legends reunite in hopes of recapturing their fame and fortune.

According to Deadline reports, Brandy will play Naomi, better known as Xplicit Lyrics, the true artist of the group, whose talents helped propel them to stardom. Naomi was certain that talent would bring her even bigger wins after the group disbanded, but instead, she’s spent the years since singing and playing her guitar in dive bars where she’s only further reminded that people know her only because of her old persona as part of the group. After the group gets back together, Naomi is reunited with the only man she ever loved, as well as her rival bandmate who took him from her. Naomi’s biggest concern however is building a bond with the daughter she failed to be present for.

Eve and Brandy will both be recording and performing original songs for the show as their characters. We’re definitely excited about that!