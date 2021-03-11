He continued, “This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

By moving into the role of director as he also stars in the boxing film, Jordan is mimicking his on-screen mentor Sylvester Stallone, who directed four installments of the Rocky franchise.

Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the first and second volumes of the film shared that he was happy to pass the torch to Michael as he embarks on his directorial journey.

“The films of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise have always been important to me and my family. It was an honor to help bring the Creed franchise to life with Sly, Michael, Tessa, Irwin, and all the creative parties involved,” Coogler said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment. The team at Proximity and I are excited about the story Keenan and Zach have crafted and can’t wait to help bring it to life.”

This is panning out to be a busy year for Jordan as he’s also set to star in Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” which will hit Amazon Prime on April 30th.