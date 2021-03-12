“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Melody Drops A Bomb On Martell [Exclusive Video]

Martell and Melody are at it again.

The weekend is here and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”. But you know we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure now. As you probably expected, tensions continue to be high for the Holts and Martell seems to have made things worse by seeking full custody of their four kids. That’s when Melody lets him know she’s holding the trump card. Check out the clip below:

Boy did you hear how he was floundering after she walked off! Whew!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

While Marlene stirs up Melody’s emotions by revealing the sex of Martell’s child, Maurice and Kimmi confront Jaylin about career ambitions, and LaTisha surprises Marsau with a bit of romance. Later, Mel, Kimmi, and LaTisha join Destiny on a girls retreat.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Episode Iama: Fix My Life airs Saturday, March 13th at 9 PM EST on OWN