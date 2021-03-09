Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion made a big announcement on International Women’s Day that continued her constant Hot Girl philanthropy.

On Tuesday the Houston rapper announced her Women on Top philanthropic partnership with Fashion Nova that centers around female empowerment. The important initiative will monetarily support education, female-focused businesses, charities, and organizations, as well as highlight other inspirational women doing meaningful work. The recipients who’ve already been pre-selected will be highlighted by Fashion Nova Cares throughout the month of March and each will be gifted $25,000 or more, for a total of $1 million in grants and scholarships.

The Women on Top initiative will run in conjunction with Fashion Nova’s ongoing pledge to support various activism and awareness campaigns committed to fighting racial inequality.

Megan shared the news with her hotties on Twitter.

She added in a statement;

“I’m excited to collaborate with Fashion Nova Cares on the Women on Top initiative and be part of giving one million dollars to support women led businesses and organizations. These donations are life changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality.”

Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of Fashion Nova, added;

“At Fashion Nova, women empowerment and ongoing advocacy for diversity and inclusion have always been part of our guiding principles. We believe the world will be a better place when all women are provided the opportunity to maximize their potential. This program was created to give women greater advantage as they pursue their passions.”

Shout out to Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova!

What do YOU think about their Women on Top philanthropic partnership?