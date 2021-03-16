Bossip Video

Drake continues to make history, locking down the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots with each song from his latest ‘Scary Hours 2’ release.

At the start of the year, many people were pushing the narrative that the Drake era might be over. This time last year, Drake released “Toosie Slide,” grabbed the top chart position, and proceeded to release Dark Lane Demo Tapes with no promotion and land at Number 2 on the charts with little to no promotion. He would have grabbed the number one spot, but he was beaten by an artist selling bundles for a tour they knew would be cancelled thanks to COVID-19.

Later in the year, he came with another banger “Laugh Now, Cry Later” which also dominated and set the stage for his next album, Certified Lover Boy. Thanks to his ACL, the album was delayed while he went to rehabilitation–but luckily for us, last week, he finally blessed us with Scary Hours 2: a three-pack of songs that feature Rick Ross and Lil Baby.

The official numbers have come in and Drake now occupies the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100, making history as the first artist to accomplish this milestone.

What better way for Drake to celebrate than linking with the OG, Bow Wow? Drake took to Instagram to reveal everyone wants to party to celebrate, but he decided to kick it with Bow Wow because he paved the way for it to all be possible. Random as hell, but good to see Drake giving props to those who came before him. You can peep him and Bow Wow kicking it below.