As Drake gears up to release his next album, he breaks a new Spotify record by becoming the first artist to cross 50 billion streams.

Drake is gearing up to head into another album cycle with his upcoming project, Certified Lover Boy. The trailer he released for the album was a reflection of all of his covers up until this point. Over the course of his 10 plus years in the game, Drake has kept us fed with music, often not going longer than 90 days without releasing something new for his fans. Now, all that hard work has brought yet another blessing his way as Spotify reveals he is the first artist ever to surpass 50 billion streams.

ChartMasters has a breakdown of the data, which includes 35,704,203,269 streams for songs in which Drake is credited as the lead artist. For songs on which Drake is credited as a featured artist, he’s amassed a whopping 14,297,795,559 total streams. If you do the math, the total comes to 50,001,998,828 billion streams. And with his next studio album on the way, that number should balloon by the end of the year.

With his latest album coming in a matter of days, it’s safe to say no one will be taking the crown from Drake. This also makes another great case for Drake’s place as the greatest to ever do it.