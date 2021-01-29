Bossip Video

What can’t Blue do for you?

That’s literally the question we’ve been asking after being enlightened once again by proud grandmother Tina Lawson who shed light on yet another one of her talented granddaughter Blue Ivy’s gifts!

“My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today,” Lawson boasted on Instagram, sharing a photo of her made up face. “She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face ❤️Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees 😂❤️”

To be fair, her work was really impressive. Besides applying red lipstick on her grandmother, Blue also added blush, defined eyebrows, and winged eyeliner.

Lawson’s friends and members of the family’s immediate circle commented their approval.

“Wow she did a really good job!!! A diva in the making 🔥” actress Vanessa Bell Calloway commented.

“Every MUA is worried 👁 ♥️,” Bey’s publicist Yvette Noel Schure added.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete commented, “Wow. Let me get an appointment ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

While Vivica A. Fox remarked, “NICE! Blue can paint! Beautiful QUEEN! 🤩🖤💖👸🏾💙”

None of us should be surprised at Blue’s talents at this point. She’s a songwriter, artist, choreographer and now a makeup artist.

Blue will undoubtedly pass some of her gifts on to her siblings, three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. What do you think Beyonce and Jay-Z think about Blue’s makeup artistry skills? It’s definitely a skill that will get plenty of use.