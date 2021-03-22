Bossip Video

Michael Blackson has a colorful personality and it shows, for sure.

Blackson was photographed last week in this bright multicolor fur coat, equally bright shirt and black windbreaker pants with colorful bands on them. He completed the look with colorful kicks and a black bandana around his neck. You likey or nah? According to SplashNews, Blackson was in Philadelphia for the show. He may have traveled the same day though because he definitely posted photos wearing the same ‘fit but the weather and setting definitely didn’t look like Phillly.

Blackson shared some comedic videos with his friends and girlfriend from a boat.

He channeled the Titanic with his boo thang in this shot.

Blackson’s girlfriend Rada is a big fan of the pants. She posted a photo of them coupled up aboard a boat with the caption, “My favorite hair tie rubber band pants ❤️ Beeches better not try to steal my hair ties lol.”

Here’s another photo of the happy couple.

Blackson definitely has a bold “sense of style” and isn’t afraid to take risks. The comedian also shred this side by side to ask fans who best pulled off this Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Who do you think pulled it off better?