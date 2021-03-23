Bossip Video

Say it ain’t so!

It certainly looks like Gary Owen’s cookout card will soon be revoked after his wife Kenya Duke filed for divorce in a shocking development that caught everyone by surprise.

Gary’s soon-to-be ex-wife apparently filed divorce papers on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court according to records obtained by TMZ.

The couple has been married 18 years, tying the knot back in 2003. During their time together, they had two sons and a daughter who are all grown based on the docs that reportedly list no minor children.

Now, if you’re wondering why this story has been trending all week look no further than Claudia Jordan who responded to allegations she played wing-woman to the very married Gary Owen.

Yesterday, Owen’s wife called Claudia out by name (in a baffling Instagram post) for allegedly hooking Gary up with one of her friends. Duke’s allegations spilled onto social media just one week after the she filed for divorce.

Naturally, Claudia went live to address Gary’s wife’s claims and did acknowledge that she met up with Gary and a girlfriend, platonically. In tweets, Claudia said she hoped for an apology after the clarification.

“I just hope the apology and the back pedal is as loud at the false accusation. That is all. Carry on…. smh.”

At this point, we’re in ‘wait and see’ mode as this messy saga continues to unfold on social media.

Do you think it’s really a wrap for Gary & Kenya? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions on the flip.