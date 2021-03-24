Bossip Video

Ashley Darby is giving fans their first look at her baby boy.

As previously reported The Real Housewife of Potomac and her husband Michael Darby welcomed baby “D2”, on Tuesday, March 2. This is the second son of the couple who welcomed their “rainbow baby” Dean in 2019 following a miscarriage.

Now Ashley is revealing that baby “D2” is actually, baby Dylan Matthew who weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and who’s been” the best addition” to her “little family.”

“It is with the biggest, happiest and most grateful hearts we introduce our little angel, Dylan Matthew Darby,” Ashley captioned an IG post. “Born on 3/2/21 weighing 7.9 lbs, he has been the best addition to our little family. Dean loves being a big brother and covers the baby in kisses and hugs all the time. It’s the most incredible bond to witness flourishing. Thank you for your well wishes and being patient as we settle into our new normal. This is even more amazing than I thought it’d be ♥️”

She also captioned another pic of the pajama bottom-clad tot; “I didn’t know my heart could hold this much love 💕.”

The Bravo housewife also told The Daily Dish that their baby boy Dylan has successfully completed their family of four.

“We are elated to share our sweet son, Dylan Matthew Darby, with the world,” Ashley and Michael shared in an exclusive statement to The Daily Dish. “He was born March 2, 2021 and our little family is complete.”

Congrats again to Ashley and Michael Darby!