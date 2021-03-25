Bossip Video

Maybe…sit this one out?

Amina Buddafly stirred things up on Twitter with her opinion this week as cheaters dominated the trending topics. Everyone and their mamas seemingly had something to say about infidelity online but unfortunately for Amina, her 2 cents got her dragged back to when Tara Wallace popped her in the temple for marrying Peter Gunz in 2013.

The cheating chit chats first ignited last week when Saweetie dumped Quavo publicly for stepping out. Then, the random viral topic of “relationship expert” Derrick Jaxn stepping out on his bonnet-clad spouse erupted on Twitter and Instagram. Everyone had an opinion on why men cheat and if women should leave or stay, including Amina.

The former “Love and Hip Hop” star reflected on the harsh criticism she faced when the scandal involving herself, Peter Gunz, and Tara Wallace originally unfolded on screen. Amina wrote:

So many f**king women stay w cheaters but I was “the stupidest b**ch on earth.” Wendy Williams knew for 12 years!!! Twelve!! And had the audacity to call me less than smart.. I could drop more names but I won’t….I’m w saweety…but then again who knows she may go back too…

Amina does have a few points! She was harshly criticized by Wendy Williams who we later found out was being cheated on as well, for over a decade. However, Amina’s tweet sparked even more slander with fans reminding her that SHE was allegedly the side chick in her situation, despite marrying Peter Gunz secretly. Several pointed out that Peter disrespectfully called her a “mistake” while still pining after Tara.

Make it make sense! Do YOU think Amina deserved this response?