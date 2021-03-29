Bossip Video

It’s time.

After weeks of haggling over the charges, venue, juror bias, and juror selection, we have finally arrived at the beginning of the trial of a generation. This morning at 10 am EST, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill will bang his gavel and the adjudication of Derek Chauvin‘s murder charges for the killing of George Floyd will proceed. Opening statements are set to be heard and it goes without saying that the public interest is higher than possibly any criminal trial of the past, hell…ever.

According to CNN, this is the first time that the state of Minnesota has held a publicly broadcasted criminal trial. It also marks the second time that a Black Lives Matter era trial has been viewed nationwide. We hope that the result of the following days results in a conviction, we fully expect a s#!t show that will inevitably send social media into a rage after hearing the arguments that Chauvin’s lawyers attempt to make in his defense.

It can’t be overstated how invested the public is in this case. We’ve never seen anything like what transpired last summer when millions of people of all races took to the streets to proclaim “ENOUGH!” Even prior to today, people in Minneapolis have been in the streets near the courthouse making their voices heard. As we previously reported, the city of Minneapolis has erected numerous barriers on the streets surrounding the courthouse so that protesters cannot get too close to the action. We’re not sure how well those barriers will hold up against the anger if Chauvin is allowed to walk free but only time will tell.

Just as a reminder, Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. All of which he has pleaded not guilty. However, if he is convicted, Chauvin faces 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

If you want to watch the trail, you can tune in to HLN or Court TV if you have cable. If you want to watch on your phone or mobile device, there is an app called Law & Crime that you can download. They will be hosting a live stream of every moment.