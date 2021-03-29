Bossip Video

NLE Choppa runs into more legal trouble in Florida, where he was arrested on burglary, gun and drug charges.

NLE Choppa is a promising rapper who jumped on the scene with his breakout track “Shotta Flow.” Since then, he has been active while pushing for ownership and doing his career on his own terms. He’s managed by his mother while also receiving strong support from UnitedMasters.

While he’s been in the spotlight since he was 16 years old, he is still just a kid. Kid’s make mistakes–especially when they are in the public eye. According to Hip-Hop-N-More, NLE Choppa was arrested in Florida on a gang of charges.

The rapper was arrested over the weekend in Broward County, Florida over multiple charges including burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, small amount of marijuana and even possession of Xanax, according to arrest details listed on the site arrests.org. Choppa whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, reportedly has a $2100 bond on him.

Details surrounding what led to the arrest are still scarce, but what we can gather from the charges is that a very eventful situation had to have gone down.

The arrest comes as Choppa seemed to be transitioning into a more holistic lifestyle. The 18-year-old rapper had recently begun promoting his health journey on social media, sharing tips for clean eating and plant-based diets, in addition to stressing the importance of tapping into your inner chakras and frequencies.

Back in September of last year, NLE swore to his Twitter following that he would stop rapping about guns and violence. The rapper said he felt like he had grown past his fast lifestyle and had more important things to express within his music.

“Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo,” Choppa tweeted at the time. “If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now.”

Back in February, Choppa appeared on 50 Cent’s track titled “Part of the Game. The song was featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan show.

Hopefully, this doesn’t result in any more jail time and he can continue his promising career.