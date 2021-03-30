Bossip Video

Following the outrage over the MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes,” Nike has moved to sue MSCHF for massive customer confusion as the brand has been the primary focus of the consumer outrage.

This past week has been dominated by drama surrounding Lil Nas X and his latest video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

The visual showcases what many would call satanic imagery and literally shows Lil Nas X going to hell. This instantly caused outrage from parents whose children have had them listening to “Old Town Road” nonstop for over a year because for some reason, they believe he should be a role model without him ever stating that was his goal.

Right when you thought the outrage couldn’t get any worse, Lil Nas X announced a sneaker collaboration with MSCHF for their “Satan Shoes,” which also featured satanic themes. The sneaker model used for the collab was a Nike Air Max 97, immediately putting Nike in the hot seat–even with them not being a part of the actual collaboration, as they are just Nike shoes customized by a third party. As consumers continued to mistake Nike for the maker of the “Satan Shoes,” the brand filed a lawsuit against MSCHF for consumer confusion.

“Nike files this lawsuit to maintain control of its brand, to protect its intellectual property, and to clear the confusion and dilution in the marketplace by setting the record straight – Nike has not and does not approve or authorise MSCHF’s customised Satan Shoes,” the suit reads.

Regardless of the lawsuit, the sneaker sold out within a minute and is re-selling on Ebay for upwards of $3,500. After the news of the Nike lawsuit broke, the shoe resell market jumped to that of $10,000. At this point, you couldn’t ask for better publicity but in the end, what will it cost MSCHF and Lil Nas X?