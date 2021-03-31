Bossip Video

Before Women’s History Month comes to a close we’d like to introduce you to a #BlackGirlMagic maker you absolutely need to know.

Abena Akuaba Appiah is a Ghanaian-American model, pageant Queen and now the reigning first Black Miss Grand International.

The stunner who is also the first United States Queen to win Miss Grand International and the previous Miss Earth Ghana recently took home the crown in Bangkok, Thailand.

During the pageant, she racked up adulation online as she strutted sensually across the stage in canary yellow formal wear while rocking a chic kinky-coily ponytail.

In addition to sizzling the stage with her walk and her grace, Abena paid tribute to Black police brutality victims during the costume portion of the competition. The model, 27, wore a #BLM dress featuring the faces of Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, George Floyd, and more.

After successfully winning the crown, Abena stressed the importance of representation and affirmation especially for Black girls struggling to embrace their natural beauty. She also encouraged everyone to continue to “say the names” of victims of racial inequalities and injustices.

“I accomplished the unthinkable for all the girls that look like me; I want you to know your hair is beautiful, your skin is flawless, and that you should wear all of it with pride and grace. We are enough; we are beautiful, we do not have to fit any beauty standards because we set our own. The first BLACK MGI Queen, the first to bring the golden crown home to the USA, and finally, a dream as a young three-year-old is now a reality.

[…] Lastly, I want us to continuously remember the lost lives due to inequalities, injustices, and hate. May we lead with love, peace, and support. Continue to Say Their Names always, and may their lives live through us with purpose.

In between acquiring copious crowns, Abena sings, song writes and models, most recently appearing in Bruno Mars and Kodak Black’s video for “Wake Up In The Sky.”

Isn’t she lovely?

Congratulations to the first Black Miss Grand International, Abena Akuaba Appiah!