Hollywood’s history of undervaluing and underfunding Black projects is costing it BILLIONS. As previously reported a recent study showed that while Hollywood already makes $148 billion each year in revenues if it could tackle its storied and continued history of racial inequity it would make $10 billion more.

So imagine what would happen if Hollywood not only valued Black projects but specifically valued Black actresses?

Our sistas in cinema and television prove time and time again that their tremendous talent translates to successful series, award wins, nominations, and overall adulation from fans enamored by their expertise. Yet, somehow the flowers they so deserve aren’t always properly laid at their feet.

For Women’s History Month, we’re not only celebrating History-Making Majesties and hosting our W.C.W. [Woman Celebration Wednesday] series, we’re celebrating Black actresses and singing their praises. The ladies we selected are on track to continue their winning streaks in 2021. For a number of them, they have not only acting chops but producer credits, work as activists and they’re elevating themselves to further success in a myriad of other ways.

Last year we highlighted impactful impresarios making waves as social [media] sovereigns, this year, the spotlight’s on women in the limelight.

Lights, camera, action!

In no particular order, here’s BOSSIP’s Bubbling Black Actresses of 2021 list.