By now, you’ve probably seen the elevator footage of Quavo and Saweetie’s physical altercation before their recent breakup that sent social media spiraling into chaos.

As of right now, we don’t know why the once swoon-worthy couple scuffled in the elevator but we do know their split came after Saweetie’s appearance on Justin Laboy’s Revolt TV show “Respectfully” where she gave eyebrow-raising answers to spicy questions while still boo’d up with Quavo.

Many suspect this is what lead to their split while also suggesting that her appearance on the show caused the alleged fight between the Migos member and Justin LaBoy at Atlanta’s Buckhead Saloon.

While the fight rumors haven’t been confirmed, it’s clear Quavo and Saweetie are over and focused on upcoming ventures and album releases in 2021.

According to TMZ, the relationship may have been shaky long before things spilled onto social media where fans debated over surveillance footage of the struggle, which went down at an apartment complex in North Hollywood.

Quavo and Saweetie can be seen standing outside an open elevator, and when the video starts Saweetie is swinging on Quavo.

Quavo dodges the hit, dropping an orange Call of Duty case that Saweetie tries to pick up. Quavo grabs it, and as they struggle for the case, he shoves her to the floor of the elevator.

As Saweetie lay on the ground–possibly injured–he stands there without helping her up, even staring down at her after noticing he’s been caught on camera.

The item Saweetie seemed to be trying to snatch from Quavo appears to be a Call Of Duty portable gaming unit that makes this saga even more curious.

Sources on both sides revealed to TMZ the video is from 2020 and not as recent as many have rushed to assume, though the two had seemingly put it behind them until it resurfaced online.

Do you think Quavo or Saweetie will address the video? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the now infamous elevator altercation on the flip.