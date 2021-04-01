Bossip Video

The #RHOA Season 13 reunion looks are here and you’ve GOT to see them!

As widely speculated this year’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion has an all-black dungeon theme playing off of Cynthia Bailey’s dungeon bachelorette party featuring thirst-inciting entertainer Bolo.

After a season involving stripper smashing allegations, “moving funny” fallouts, and three fresh faces, the ladies filmed their reunion in New York and were peppered with questions from Andy Cohen. So far we don’t have a confirmed reunion air date, but we do know that there was behind-the-scenes drama between Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali and newbie Falynn Guobadia was unfortunately not there.

While we wait to see what else transpired, BravoTV is sharing details on the reality stars’ LEWKS that included Giuseppe Zanotti, Givenchy, latex, leather, and feathers.

See details below via Bravo and tell us whose #RHOA Reunion look you’re feeling the most.

Porsha Williams: Porsha wore a curve-hugging Esé Azénabor Atelier gown similar to the striking Esé Azénabor Atelier gown she donned at Cynthia Bailey’s wedding. She also once again rocked her new signature short ‘do styled by Deana Haney and offset it with beautiful bling via House of Emmanuele.

She paired it with Gianvito Rossi shoes and was styled by infamous stylist “No IG Jeremy”, Jeremy Haynes. She also wore stunning soft glam by Kendrick Rahmings.

Looking good, Ms. Williams!

Kandi Burruss: Kandi channeled her inner “Mistress Angel” and was the madam of the dungeon in a Vex bodysuit, gloves, collar, and corset with styling by Jami Zeigler and Victor Jackson.

Some RHOA fans are NOT feeling Kandi’s look that also included a vintage pin-up girl bang and thigh-high YSL boots, but others are championing the star for sticking to the theme. Kandi is currently trending because of the look.

What are your thoughts on Ms. Mistress Angel?

Drew Sidora: For Drew Sidora’s first housewives reunion she enlisted “No IG Jeremy” Jeremy Haynes who styled her in a Brides By Nona Couture Atelier gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

She also wore a sleek ponytail from Porsha’s “Go Naked Hair” line and posed for a pic with her alleged “Vitamin C” packet shading husband, Ralph. More on that HERE.

What do you think about Drew’s inaugural gown?

Kenya Moore: Few details have been released about Kenya Moore’s season 13 reunion look but either way, fans are impressed to see the chignon-sporting stunner. Bravo reports that #TeamTwirl wore a Linda Stokes gown with hair by Janel Smith, and makeup by George Miguel.

Is Kenya best dressed or is Porsha giving her some competition???

Cynthia Bailey:

Mrs. CHill looked beautiful and like she could be part of a dungeon-style trio alongside Kenya and Porsha. Like Drew, she donned by Brides By Nona Couture Atelier, the makers of her wedding gown, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Cute, 50 Cynt.

LaToya Ali:

Despite being “sick” or actually truly under the weather, depending on who you believe, LaToya gave people something to see at her first reunion. The YouTuber let her black skivvies show in a feathered Naomi by Naomi dress, complete with Icebox chandelier earrings and LAID hair by Nicole D. Hemmings. Her healthy glow and peachy lips were done beautifully by Beat by Twiggy.

Panties, a pouty lip, and a scalp serving wig. You like???

Marlo Hampton:

Marlo Hampton served baaaaawdy-ody and strings for the reunion. That’s it, none of the designer labels she loves, just amazingly even skin, a few strings and vibes. The bodacious baddie left little to the imagination and actually styled herself according to Bravo.

She also had a creative director, Justin Perry, who custom redesigned a Monot dress alongside Zam Barrett for the scintillating final lewk.

Paging Ms. Hampton to the dungeon! Are you feeling this stringy gown get up? That is a LOT of skin Ms. Hampton.

Shamea Morton: Porsha Williams’ bestie stepped into the dungeon during the RHOA reunion. Shamea donned a teased bouffant by Great Hair By Shauna, chandelier earrings, and a feather-adorned Albinadyla dress with attached gloves and a train. Shamea said she was channeling Diana Ross meets “Coming To America.”

Did she nail it????

YOU tell us; whose #RHOA Reunion look is your fave???