Bossip Video

The #RHOA Reunion is on the way—-and a certain newbie is being accused of previously trying to “fake sick” so she wouldn’t have to attend.

Today the ladies of season 13 are filming their reunion in NYC [as we speak] and preparing to stun with show-stopping looks and shady questions from Andy Cohen. Ahead of today’s filming, however, LaToya Ali revealed that she was feeling sick and thought she caught a cold from one of her children.

According to Falynn Guobadia who got into that golf club clasping confrontation with LaToya, the “sick” claims were a lie, and LaToya was just too afraid to attend the reunion.

“You can stop playing sick, girl. I won’t be there,” said Falynn who won’t be in attendance because she appeared on #RHOA as a “guest” and not a “friend of the show.”

That prompted LaToya to send shade right back and allege that Falynn’s been kicked out of her house by her hubby Simon.

“Hubby kicked her out of the empire and can’t afford a flight. Meet me at the reunion,” wrote LaToya. “And bring the golf club.”

Despite LaToya “not feeling well”, she’s currently in NYC and reunion ready. She posted a video of herself and her trainer “bestie” Von on a plane…

and shut down speculation that she was scared to face off with the ladies in person. After showing that she was on antibiotics and “felt like she was dying,” LaToya shut down “faking sick” speculation.

“It’s so funny to me that some of y’all think I’m playing sick because I don’t want to go to the reunion,” said LaToya on her InstaStory. “Who the hell is scared of anybody?! I caused all the drama. I don’t have a filter, I get that, but all I state are facts and if people wanna get mad at me for stating facts, that’s on them.”

We can confirm that LaToya’s reunion ready and on set to film.

It will be interesting to see how the reunion goes for LaToya, her panty-gifting friend Kenya Moore previously said she was “disloyal” and would rather Falynn get a full-time peach over her. Also, she’s still been exchanging shade with her Charleston kissing buddy Drew Sidora and we’re sure she’ll have LOTS to say about Falynn, even though she won’t be able to face off with her in person.

Are YOU ready to see the RHOA season 13 reunion??? What do YOU think will happen and who will have the top fashion???