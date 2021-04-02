Bossip Video

Hours after Saweetie released an official statement regarding the leaked elevator tape, Quavo has broken his silence to address the matter.

A few days ago, TMZ released footage of a physical altercation that took place between Quavo and Saweetie when they were still in a relationship. The video shows an intense struggle for possession of a Call Of Duty case, which results in Saweetie falling on the ground. In the aftermath of the video, both sides have been quiet, causing social media to speculate and throw out baseless assumptions and opinions. Yesterday, Saweetie broke her silence stating:

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

A few hours after her statement, TMZ reported that Quavo followed suit and released his own statement, as well.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” he said. “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Previously Saweetie had tweeted that she endured “too much betrayal” and hardship with the Migos rapper.

“I’m single, the rapptress wrote back in March. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

Quavo responded a few minutes later, tweeting to fans:

Hopefully, now that Quavo and Saweetie have addressed the situation and seem to be going their separate ways, everyone can move on so they can heal and flourish in their own endeavors.